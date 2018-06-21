Entertainment, Viral

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, as they follow each other back on IG

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe have reconciled on their fight which started just a few weeks ago…Toyin Abram reportedly reached out to Mercy Aigbe and also shared a photo of herself with her recent enemy and penned down a note to explain the incident.

Her post read;

I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe’s blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I’ve since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry.. It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present.
cc @bbbmedia @realmercyaigbe
#TOYINTITANS #THEGHOSTANDTHETOUT #INCINEMASNATIONWIDE

Upon the announcement, Mercy Aigbe confirmed her forgiveness to her colleague/friend and followed her back on the gram.


