Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, they follow each other back on Instagram

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe have reconciled on their fight which started just a few weeks ago.

She reportedly reached out to Mercy Aigbe and also shared a photo of herself with her recent enemy and penned down a note to explain the incident.

Her post reads:

I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe’s blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I’ve since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry.. It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present.
Upon the announcement, Mercy Aigbe confirmed her forgiveness to her colleague/friend and followed her back on the gram.

