Toyin Abraham’s movie ‘Ghost and the Tout’ rated highest selling movie in 2018

Toyin Abraham’s new movie “The Ghost and the Tout” is currently making the actress go gaga over the record sales it achieved.

According to Toyin, the movie sold over N11milion more than 2018’s highest selling movie.

Taking to social media, Toyin Abraham announced how overwhelmed she is concerning the movie’s success:

“The last six months and the months preceding it have been nothing short of fantastic”.

“I got the new figure for The Ghost and the Tout and I almost cried. Not only have we sold more than the highest selling Nollywood movie this year, we have sold more than the highest selling movie this year by over 11million Naira.

“I’m overwhelmed and grateful for loyal fans, good support-system, individuals and institutions that keep believing in me.”

Not relenting on the success of the movie, newly engaged Toyin Abraham is currently getting set to push her latest movie, ”Seven and A Half Date” to the cinemas. Screening in cinemas will begin on the 3rd of August 2018.

