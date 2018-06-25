Toyin Lawani recounts how her son almost drowned in her presence, tells Nigerians to stop blaming Dbanj’s wife

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, has spoken out in defense of DBanj’s wife, Lineo, who has been widely criticized and blamed for the death of their one year old son, Daniel.

Since the news broke online last night, some Nigerians heaped the blame on her for being careless.

They attributed the death of the one year old to negligence on the part of Lineo, his mother.

Toyin in a post shared on her IG page, asked that Lineo be given a break and that these unfortunate things happen.

She narrated the story of how her son, Tenor, almost drowned in a pool where she had gone to work while Tenor was being looked after by her nanny.

She said that incident does not in anyway make her a bad mother.

”I had to put this right here,I’m super irritated,this is not about any of us,but we can learn from our mistakes,that’s why I said people pointing fingers should go watch how it happened to my son,cause it happened so fast and I was right there,no one is selling any market here,just stating the obvious,I can’t believe even In death,people still criticize,Jesus is lord??‍????‍????‍????‍????‍????‍??

“I had to delete my previous post,cause of all the silly comments,today is not the day for trolling and point fingers,Give yourselves Brain.

“I was so disappointed with the comments I read online about this issue,why why why do you people do this all the time,it’s so sad for our nation to always bring down people,even at their lowest,what if the Mom hurts herself with all your harsh words ,think for once about the damage your comments can cause,No parent pray for this?”.

