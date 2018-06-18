Toyin Lawani shades celebrities who dissed their children’s father on Father’s day

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani wrote a Father’s day message in which she threw shades at several mothers who in their open letter made it seem like they can also be the father of their children.

In her post, Toyin Lawani made it clear that such mothers can never grow manly features let alone play the role of a father in their children’s life.

This post is likely in reaction to posts from celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe and others who have thrown shades at the father of their children on father’s day.

Read her post below:

To fathers day🔥🔥🔥🔥💋💋💋To all the idiot mums that thinks a mothers space can ever be replaced by a fathers space in their kids lives,Get this ehn? You can never grow A dick,Best believe and start acting right,even if the father of our kids are dead beats? Ehn? you have to make it work for the future,for the sake of the child who didn’t beg you to Born him,🤷‍♀️every man is entailed to 10 women,even pastors cheat ,you better recognize and act right,for the sake of the children that didn’t beg you to bring them to live 🤦‍♀️our world is corrupt,just make it work,for your kids sake,kids like this grow up hating their dads like me,God please help them lost souls

Leave a Comment…

comments