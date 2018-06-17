Entertainment, Gossip

Tragedy as 24 year old lawyer is buried amidst tears few months after her wedding (Photos)

A quite promising and lovely young lawyer who fought with cancer of the blood has passed away with her friends, family and loved ones paying their last respect.

The remains of Barr. Mrs. Onyinye Ukpor has been laid to rest – Mrs. Onyinye died of Leukaemia (cancer of the blood) at the age of 24. She died barely 9 months after getting married.

Severe pains and tears were the feelings the Alumni of Ojims College experienced at the burial of an ex student late. Barr. Onyinye Ukpor Julius, whose husband Mr Julius Chinedu Onyekwere is also an alumnus of the same college.

Tears flowed freely as she was committed to mother earth.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

2018 World Cup; Nigerian man kisses his Croatian babe in Russia (Photo)

‘Black Panther’ actor, Winston Duke ‘Mbaku’ reps Nigeria at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photos)

“I dated my first sugar daddy when I was 16 years old” – Ghanaian actress

“I’m okay with sex scenes” – Ghanaian actress, Purfcie Conna

Shock as angry ‘side chick’ invades wedding ceremony (Video)

Davido’s 2nd babymama, Amanda says Senegal’s jollof rice is the best

“You don’t feed me, so mind your business” – Yvonne Nelson Slams critics

“I Am A Proud Father” – Churchill says as Tonto Dikeh explains how to be a good father

Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Herself On Father’s Day, Explains How To Be A Good Father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *