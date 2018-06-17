Tragedy as 24 year old lawyer is buried amidst tears few months after her wedding (Photos)

A quite promising and lovely young lawyer who fought with cancer of the blood has passed away with her friends, family and loved ones paying their last respect.

The remains of Barr. Mrs. Onyinye Ukpor has been laid to rest – Mrs. Onyinye died of Leukaemia (cancer of the blood) at the age of 24. She died barely 9 months after getting married.

Severe pains and tears were the feelings the Alumni of Ojims College experienced at the burial of an ex student late. Barr. Onyinye Ukpor Julius, whose husband Mr Julius Chinedu Onyekwere is also an alumnus of the same college.

Tears flowed freely as she was committed to mother earth.

