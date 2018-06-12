Local News

Tragedy As Man’s Throat Is Slit By Rampaging Armed Robbers (Graphic Photos)

The man’s throat was slit by armed robbers

A Nigerian man has reportedly survived after coming under attack from armed robbers in Kontagora area of Niger state. 

It was gathered that the man’s throat was slit by the rampaging armed robbers during a robbery attack. 

He survived the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he is currently recuperating. Another man who was attacked by the same robbers was unlucky as he reportedly died after being rushed to the hospital.

See more photos below:

