Tragic! Beautiful Woman Stabbed To Death By Robbers While Trying To Snatch Her Phone In Abuja (Photos)

A young Nigerian woman, Jasmine Precious John has reportedly lost her life in a most sad manner after being stabbed during a robbery attempt by two criminals.

The graduate of Kaduna State University, KASU but based in Abuja was killed after the two armed robbers approached and tried to snatch her phone.

When she refused, the robbers stabbed her in the chest before fleeing the scene with her phone.

Lamenting over the sad incident on Facebook, a friend of the dead woman wrote:

“She closed from the shop in the evening yesterday, walked to the road side to board a bike home, little did she know that yesterday was her last day.

Two boys, real sons of belial, approached her and asked her to surrender her phone. For asking “why”?, she was stabbed with a knife on the chest. She slumped there and the two emissaries of satan dispossessed her of the phone and ran away.

May they never know peace until they repent!

Jasmine Precious John, go and rest with the Lord till we join you. May the Holy Spirit comfort your family, relations and friends}……ME:->Just Dunno What To Say, But, I Am Terribly Pained In My Heart.

Such A Young Upcoming Girl ,Got Her Life Cut Short In Her Prime By Jobless Idiots On The Street. May Karma, Irredeemably Visit Her Killers. I Pray Her Gentle Soul Rest With The Lord, AMEN!!!.