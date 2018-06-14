Trending Video Of Jean-claude Van Damme’s Epic Split Between Two Reversing Volvo Trucks

In this Epic Split commercial for Volvo Trucks that has over 88 million views on YouTube, famous Belgian actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme used his physics-defying legs to stand and then split between two reversing trucks.

The stunt was used to demonstrate the precision and directional stability of Volvo Dynamic Steering , the world first technology that makes the Volvo trucks easier to drive even when reversing.

He started the stunt with ;

“I’ve had my ups and downs… “My fair share of bumpy roads and heavy winds. That’s what made me what I am today. “Now I stand here before you. What you see is a body crafted to perfection. “A pair of legs engineered to defy the laws of physics and a mindset to master the most epic of splits.”

He said the only thing going through his mind was Enya song “Only Time” which was also featured in the stunt.

There were additional safety precautions like a safety line and platforms for his feet on each side of the two truck mirrors, but no computer tricks.

Watch;

-Gistreel