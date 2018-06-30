Trending

Truck Set On Fire After Killing Family Of Three In Benue (Graphic Photos)

A family of three were killed today after being involved in a fatal accident earlier today in Guma local government area of Benue state. It was gathered that the dead victims, a man and his two children were on a motorcycle before they were crushed to death by the truck.

The tragic accident was said to have sparked outrage among the villagers who set the truck on fire.

Facebook user Lucy Hembaor wrote;

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY???

Another tragedy in Benue state…

Just now, a Trailer Truck got an accident with Bagaj Motorcycle which Carry 3 people the Father and 1 daughter 1 Son names Regina , Tersoo ,and the father’s name is Iorngee,(Or Nyiev,Mbagune) around Agu-Daudu Lafia road Guma LGA , Benue State, may their souls rest in peace Amen.

 

-NationalHelm


