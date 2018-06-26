Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary and 30 years of friendship

Nigerian Entertainers, Tunde and Wunmi Obe aka T.W.O are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, June 26, 2016.

For the couple often referred to as ‘Nigeria’s most recognizable husband and wife musical act’, it’s been 30 years of friendship and 20 years of marriage with them managing to stay off controversies in their music and marital lives.

According to the couple, ‘all our dreams came true, sweetheart.. Couldn’t have had a better person by my side through this life’s journey.. You get me! I Love. You till infinity & beyond!’.

They got married on June 26, 1998, and are blessed with three kids: Modesayo, Riccardo and Andre.