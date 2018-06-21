Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Twitter user shares how lady accepted N500k from her boyfriend who intends to break her heart to be with someone else

In another episode of the funny things we get to find out on Twitter, a user has shared how his friend proposed a compensation sum of half a million to his girlfriend who he ‘intends’ to break her heart cause his is with someone else.

According to this twitter user:

‘my guy is offering to give this girl 500k for breaking her heart. He frankly wants out of the relationship of over 2 yrs bcos his heart is with another. Funny thing is she has accepted to take the money’.

Of course, the story has sparked reactions on the platform… See some below:

