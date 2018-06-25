Uche Maduagwu encourages Lolo 1, says she is as beautiful as Cee-C

Uche Maduagwu has come to the defence of Actress, Omotunde Adebowale David (LOLO1) who was slammed by some fans for rocking a sexy outfit.

Read his post below:

@officiallolo1 You are as beautiful as @ceec_official don’t let HATERS body shame you…🍓🍓👗 Honestly, I’m so angry right now, someone just showed me a post where some good for nothing haters were BODY shaming @officiallolo1 because of her outfit,👕 its pestiferous and blatantly irritating to know that these HATERS are “women”,😭😭 like seriously, when exactly are women ever going to start supporting each other?❤ You see a fellow woman dress in an outfit that makes her feel comfortable, instead of you to appreciate her, or keep your dirty mouth under your repulsive Armpit,😀😄 you’ll start pulling her down with words, is it your #DRESS? Dear @officiallolo1 you are as #beautiful as @ceec_official because the TRUE #beauty of a woman is buried deeply in the tablet of her #HEART, 💎and flows like a river all over the corridors of her #body. The same people Hating on you are the abominable idiots who support and shower praises on those whose GENDER has been exchanged for CHEAP bend down select “Bra” in #Nigeria.😀😄

