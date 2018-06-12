News

University Of Zambia To Train Students In Witchcraft; To Start With 20 Witches

Report has it that UNESCO has given the University of Zambia $340,000 to develop a Degree Programme to safeguard Intangible Heritage with the first intake comprising of 20 students.
Zambian Watchdog reports that Intangible Heritage comprises of practices such as Witchcraft, social practices such as expression through music, Knowledge, skills-as well as the instruments, objects, artifacts and rituals, the Zambia National Commission for UNESCO has explained.

According to Dr. Charles Ndakala, the Zambia National Commission for UNESCO Secretary General, despite efforts in safeguarding cultural heritage, there are cases of destruction of priceless culture heritage in certain countries which threatens traditions and customs.

When Minister of Higher Education, Nkandu Luo announced that the University of Zambia will commission studies in witchcraft, this was dismissed as fake news.

Now UNESCO has confirmed the witchcraft course.

-AFP


