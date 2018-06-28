Entertainment, Gossip

Update: Lagos tanker explosion: 9 dead, 53 vehicles burnt – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed nine people dead and 53 vehicles burnt in the aftermath of the fuel tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge, inward Berger area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday.

General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu told PM News that the tanker fell around 5:53pm and exploded, while vehicle behind it were caught in the fire.

He said nine people were burnt beyond recognition while four others were rescued, with two in critical condition and two others with minor injuries.

According to him, 53 vehicles were consumed in the inferno, describing the incident as a sad one.

Tiamiyu added that officials of LASTMA, FRSC, LASEMA, Police, fire services, among others were still at the scene trying to evacuate the remains of the tanker and vehicles and free the road for vehicular movement.

