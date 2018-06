Nigerian Singer, MayD and his baby mama, Adebola Olowoporoku are currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after he shared an old video of her asking their son to insult him on fathers day.

The disturbing video which has since gone viral has even gotten the attention of Davido and Bisola.

Well, Adebola Olowoporoku has just taken to social media to reveal the events that preceded the video of her telling their son to abuse him.

Read her post below;