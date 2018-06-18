UPDATE: Singer May D’S Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes him as a deadbeat Dad ? (screenshots)

Nigerian Singer, May D and his baby mama, Adebola Olowoporoku are currently trending on social media for all the wrong reasons after he shared an old video of her asking their son to insult him on father’s day (Read here)

The disturbing video which has since gone viral has even gotten the attention of Davido and Bisola.

Well, Adebola Olowoporoku has just taken to social media to reveal the events that preceded the video of her telling their son to abuse him.

She wrote ;

I have STRUGGLED to take care of my child for almost 6yrs now without the help of MAYD, or anybody… My son Doesn’t even know you.. We tried to reach out a couple of times but we never get any response, apart from you saying and I quote “ We will Suffer as long as u r alive’’ I can’t let my son Grow up in Domestic Violence

We always tried to Reach out… But MAYD said u won’t take care of him…. You Don’t know how this BoY, Feeds, schools, or does anything.. and since 3yrs ago when I tried all my possible best to reach out, But u said u never want to see him and u have a life ahead of u..

Remember you threw us out at night without allowing me to pick anything from the house.. U sized everything I ever owned, even lamis personal effects and u kicked me in the tummy severally after u said I told the whole world about ur VIOLENT ATTITUDE.

