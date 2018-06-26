Entertainment

Uriel Bags Endorsement Deal From Chinese Clothing Company

Former Big brother Naija 2017 housemate, Uriel Oputa is now the brand ambassador to the Chinese clothing company, Unaku Upenda Fashion.

According to her, they traveled all the way from China to meet her in Lagos for the signing. Read her post below…

“Unaku Upenda Fashion Ambassador.
UU Oputa ( im wearing Unaku)
They travelled all the way from China to meet little old me.. I have a big God
Huge thank you to @wowcouturebysusan she made this happen.. how do i know susan ?? Be nice to people,never feel too big.
Pls o i want more endorsement i need a Car ooo”


 


