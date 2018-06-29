US Based Nigerian Man Cries Out For Justice After SARS Forced His Friend to Pay N920k

An Abroad based Nigerian man has also cried out after his friend got held up by SARS, and lost N920k to them. Sharing the screenshot on his page, Endy David said his friend was on his way to a traditional marriage when the incident happened.

He wrote:

”NIGERIA POLICE FORCE IS MADE UP OF GOOD AND BAD EGGS SO IS TIME TO FISH OUT THOSE BAD EGGS SO THAT THEY WILL STOP SPOILING THE NAME OF OUR GOOD POLICE OFFICERS THAT ARE WORKING HARD DAY AND NIGHT. “I WANT THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TO USE HIS GOOD OFFICE AND INVESTIGATE THIS MATTER SO THAT THE BAD OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE EXTORTION WILL BE BROUGHT TO BOOK”.

He says he will follow up the case when he returns to Nigeria and legal action will be taken. He also attached screenshots of the transaction.

See photos below;