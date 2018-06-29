Entertainment, Gossip, News

US-based Nigerian man cries out for justice after SARS forced his friend to pay N920k

A US-based Nigerian man has cried out after his friend got held up by SARS and lost N920,000 to them.

He shared the screenshot on his page and said his friend was on his way to a traditional marriage when the incident happened.

He wrote:

”NIGERIA POLICE FORCE IS MADE UP OF GOOD AND BAD EGGS SO IS TIME TO FISH OUT THOSE BAD EGGS SO THAT THEY WILL STOP SPOILING THE NAME OF OUR GOOD POLICE OFFICERS THAT ARE WORKING HARD DAY AND NIGHT.

“I WANT THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TO USE HIS GOOD OFFICE AND INVESTIGATE THIS MATTER SO THAT THE BAD OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE EXTORTION WILL BE BROUGHT TO BOOK”

He says he will follow up the case when he returns to Nigeria and legal action will be taken. He also attached screenshots of the transaction.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Liz Anjorin writes open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Another Fuel Tanker Explosion on Suleja-Minna Road

Daddy Freeze slams Pastor who predicted yesterday’s accident in a trending video

Ruth Kadiri rains curses on politicians and Yahoo boys who engage in human sacrifice

‘I was satisfying a client’ – Don Zella says on leaked ‘sex’ photos

Actress Liz Anjorin pens down an open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Fuji Music Legend, Kwam 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Throws Support Behind President Buhari For Second Term

I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house – Moesha Boduong

Yung6ix Gets A Huge Tattoo In Solidarity With Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *