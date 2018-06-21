Entertainment, Gossip, News

US deports 34 Nigerians

The United States Government on Wednesday deported 34 Nigerians for various offences.

A Nigeria Immigration Service source said it was a special deportation, as the deportees were sent home for fraud, homicide, impersonation and possession of prohibited items, among other offences,NAN reports

The deportees, comprising 32 males and two females, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 2.30pm aboard a chartered Omni Air International aircraft with Registration Number: W342AX.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development.

“At about 14.30 hours (2.30pm), we received 34 Nigerians who were brought back from the United States. They were made up of 32 males and two females. “

He stated that 25 of the deportees were alleged to have committed criminal offences; one was allegedly involved in narcotics while the others were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences.

He said the deportees were received by officers of the NIS, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Nigeria Police Force.

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency were also on the ground to receive them, he added.

