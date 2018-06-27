Uti calls out social media beggars, says the app isn’t created for begging

Uti Nwachukwu has called out social media beggars, he says he is fed up with social media users sliding into his DM on IG only to beg for money.

‘I can’t be the only one experiencing this though, there are competitions and giveaways online. look for them and join na” he wrote.

Read the rest of his piece below:

“Everyone has their own wants and needs and family members and loved ones to take care of…you cant calculate their money for them and assume they have too much money and call them stingy or selfish…na wah o..isit your moneyyyyyy.

“You cant assume they have settled all their financial responsibilities! U Should NEVER feel entitled just because you Love and support someone (these are supposed to be unconditional gestures) ….. ALL OF US CAN BEG O! U CAN BE BEGGING FOR MONEY FOR RENT…ME I CAN BEG FOR MONEY TO BUY LAND AND HOUSE !… u need transport…me i need a New Car.

“Instead of begging, i will work or meet a need , get paid ( EARN IT!) and save up! There are no jobs abi?…That same Bible that most people Quote to beg ALSO says : a mans talent makes him to stand before kings ! … so think on that.

“THERE ARE LEVELS to LIFE…it is unfair for you to expect another person to crack their savings just to help u…If they decide to help you IT IS TOTALLY UP TO THEM AND THEIR SACRIFICIAL PERSONA( these days sef almost all the beggings na scam and lies)…. always remeber this….everyone is different and WE ALL HAVE PERSONAL NEEDS AND WANTS!!”

