Vandora shows off her impressive dancing skills at a club (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate Vandora sure has some moves!!! and may just be giving fellow ex-housemate, Alex a good run for her money as the best dancer from the reality game show.

Vandora has shown that she can be very energetic as she showed off her dancing skills at a club.

Many would say she is not the dancing type, as we already know that dancing is a typical description of Alex and her vibes.

The video really showed that she was having a good time dancing to Small Doctor’s ‘Penalty’.

Watch video below:

