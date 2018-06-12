VIDEO: Adekunle Gold Confirms Relationship With Simi?

Adekunle Gold might just have confirmed that he is in a relationship with fellow singer, Simi. The rumor about the two singers dating has been rife for years now with no conformation but several whispers and inklings.

In a recent interview, Adekunle Gold was asked about the nature of his relationship with Simi and instead of giving a yes-no answer, he referenced his past revelation about composing his hit song Orente for Simi, as if to say “I have hinted that we’re dating and we don’t need to make an official statement about it.” His response came off as a question on why it is taking so long for people to read the signs.

The Orente reference seems like he was asking, “do you write love songs for your friend?” From Adekunle Gold’s gestures it can be read that the two singers are in a relationship but they would rather not make it a public affair.

Watch video below.