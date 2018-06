A Dashboard camera footage of the moment that preceded the Lagos Tanker’s explosion, yesterday, has surfaced online.

In the video, the obviously scared driver could be heard telling someone:

My God, my God. Funmi, hold on, hold on. An accident will happen now.

The trailer has lost control. Hey, it has spilled petrol. Thank God I have escaped. Ha, it has it has spilled petrol. I have escaped.

Watch the terrifying video below: