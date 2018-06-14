Local News

Video: Lilian Esoro Talks About Divorce And Motherhood

Lilian Esoro

Actress, Lilian Esoro has shared hints of what it is like to be a mother and also battling divorce with ex-husband Ubi Franklin.

Esoro spoke after she collected an award for a friend. Reacting to questions from a reporter, the mother of one talked about how she is able to juggle her job and take care of her son Jayden at the same time.

The movie star also talked about how her divorce process which is still in court is coming through. 

Watch the interview:

