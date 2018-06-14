VIDEO: Oritsefemi – Fall In Love

Arogunmenite/MSN Gang presents a brand new single and visual from the Musical Taliban – Oritse Femi which he titled – Fall In Love.

Oritsefemi serenades his fans globally with this new jam. “Fall In Love” like the title says, is a love song and the musical taliban is seen professing his love to his partner.

Fall in love was produced by in-house producer, Hycient and the visuals have cameo appearance from popular Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi and the singer’s wife, Nabila Fash.

The video was directed by ace cinematographer, Avalon Okpe.

