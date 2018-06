Rapper and latest DMW signee, Sauce Kid, has weighed in on the rumored relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

During a recent interview, Sauce kid was asked to share his opinion about the rumored romance between two of the continent’s biggest music stars – Tiwa and Wizkid. The DMW rapper stated that he is not aware of the nature of the relationship between the two singers and that the last he heard about Tiwa Savage is that she was still married to Teebillz.

Watch video below.

-HipTV