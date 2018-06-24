By Information Nigeria Entertainment, GossipJune 24, 2018 Video: Solidstar – Eleganza https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Solidstar-Eleganza-Video.mp4 Pop-star & Award winning Nigerian singer Solidstar releases the official music video to one of his trending single, titled, “Eleganza”. The feel good track was produced by Kel P. https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Solidstar_-_Eleganza_.mp3 DOWNLOAD MP3 DOWNLOAD VIDEO Leave a Comment… comments <iframe src='http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/get.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&adClient=/1/1/1&cat=/' framespacing='0' frameborder='no' scrolling='no' width='${zone.width}' height='${zone.height}'> <a href="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/click.ad?adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER" target="_blank"><img src="http://adx1.twinpine.adatrix.com/deliver.ad? adx=1&zone=/24/25/78&random=RANDOM_NUMBER&width=${zone.width}&height=${zone.height}&type=image&cat=/" border="0" width="${zone.width}" height="${zone.height}"/></a> </iframe> Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! TagsGossipinformation nigerianigerianigeria newsnigerian celebritiesnigerian newspapers Previous article“Bobrisky is a ritualist and destiny user,” — Former Stylist, Seun The Diva calls him out again You may also like “Bobrisky is a ritualist and destiny user,” — Former Stylist, Seun The Diva calls him out again Butter Dance Online Competition is Finally here… Are You Ready!!!!!! Win N150,000 Stella Damascus weighs in on how people reacted to Super Eagles loss and win I stopped being Toyin Abraham’s friend after she slapped me — Actress Toriola Pastor kills prostitute for rituals, buries her parts in his altar (photos) Nigeria vs Argentina: Maradona demands access to speak with Messi, Argentina Players Nollywood Actor Nelson Gold who died at 22 buried amidst tears “I never liked that woman for anything” – Bobrisky supports Liz Anjorin as they both blast Ronke Oshodi-Oke. Mercy Johnson buries mother (photos) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.