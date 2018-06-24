Entertainment, Gossip

Video: Solidstar – Eleganza

Pop-star & Award winning Nigerian singer Solidstar releases the official music video to one of his trending single, titled, “Eleganza”.

The feel good track was produced by Kel P.


DOWNLOAD MP3

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Bobrisky is a ritualist and destiny user,” — Former Stylist, Seun The Diva calls him out again

Butter Dance Online Competition is Finally here… Are You Ready!!!!!! Win N150,000

Stella Damascus weighs in on how people reacted to Super Eagles loss and win

I stopped being Toyin Abraham’s friend after she slapped me — Actress Toriola

Pastor kills prostitute for rituals, buries her parts in his altar (photos)

Nigeria vs Argentina: Maradona demands access to speak with Messi, Argentina Players

Nollywood Actor Nelson Gold who died at 22 buried amidst tears

“I never liked that woman for anything” – Bobrisky supports Liz Anjorin as they both blast Ronke Oshodi-Oke.

Mercy Johnson buries mother (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *