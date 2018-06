Fast-rising artist, Teni of Dr Dolor Entertainment finally releases the official music video for her hit single, titled, “ASKAMAYA”.

“ASKAMAYA”, produced by the uniquely talented Spellz, shows TENI in her ever amazing element as she delivers with unique dexterity that shows her musical maturity over the years.

