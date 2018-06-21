Voluptuous Liberian model flaunts figure and reveals how she got her banging body, but no one believes her (Photos)

A curvy Liberian model who claims to have a 100% natural body got people debating online because of her voluptuous curves.

The beautiful model named Linda has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, all trooping there to see photos of her curves.

A Liberian newspaper published a story in which they revealed the secret to having curves like hers.

According to the paper, Linda gets her body by eating a lot of foods rich in carbohydrates, including rice and cassava. They also claim that she does “squats after every meal.”

But social media users do not believe it and say she definitely went under the knife to have a waist and tummy that slim with the fats all “in the right places”.

