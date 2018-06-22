Metro News, Trending

Warn your daughter/sister not to date a Yahoo boy – Police Boss, Abayomi Shogunle

Social media user with the Twitter handle, @Pamelsuccess shared recently a story of her friend, who she says was killed by Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS).

With all the unpleasant SARS stories shared by Nigerians on social media, this one further threw the Anti robbery squad into bad light.

@Pamelsuccess via her twitter handle said that SARS officers were behind the killing of the young girl,  and her boyfriend, who were found dead on Wednesday June 20th, were killed by SARS officers.

According to multiple reports, Juliana and her boyfriend were missing for weeks after going out on a date – the boyfriend’s car was found with just her slippers inside. Their decomposing bodies were found inside a bush, after police investigation and searching.

@pamelasuccess wrote via Twitter

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shogunle Abayomi has refuted @Pamelsuccess ‘ claims, saying the youngster were killed by Yahoo Yahoo boys and not SARS officers.

He also urged parents to warn their daughters to stay of  Yahoo boys. See what he wrote below;

 


