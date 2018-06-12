Local News

Was That A Kiss? Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Caught In A Romantic Moment At A Nightclub (Watch)

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage and multi-award winning singer, Wizkid, have been caught on camera kissing in a Ghanaian night club, according to an eyewitness with the Instagram handle, @Kmoney. 

The club goer shared a video that captured the romantic moment between the two singers on what looks like a kiss, and stated that it happened in a Ghanaian night club.

For a while now, it has been rumoured that the two singers are in an amorous relationship after Tiwa Savage severed her marital ties with her ex-husband, Teebillz. 

Rumours about the relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa has since been fueled by suggestive social media posts, leading pictures and suspicious videos like the one Kmoney recently shared

Watch video below courtesy of @Instablog9ja;

