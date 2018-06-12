Was That A Kiss? Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Caught In A Romantic Moment At A Nightclub (Watch)

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage and multi-award winning singer, Wizkid, have been caught on camera kissing in a Ghanaian night club, according to an eyewitness with the Instagram handle, @Kmoney.

The club goer shared a video that captured the romantic moment between the two singers on what looks like a kiss, and stated that it happened in a Ghanaian night club.

For a while now, it has been rumoured that the two singers are in an amorous relationship after Tiwa Savage severed her marital ties with her ex-husband, Teebillz.

Rumours about the relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa has since been fueled by suggestive social media posts, leading pictures and suspicious videos like the one Kmoney recently shared

