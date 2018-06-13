Watch As Popular Actor, Ijebuu Escapes Death From A Burning AC Unit In His Hotel Room (Video)

Nigerian comic actor, Omotayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebuu from the Yoruba part of Nollywood, has taken to his Instagram page to share a video and revealed how he narrowly escaped death at an unknown hotel after the air conditioning unit in his room caught fire.

He posted a video clip from scene of the incident and wrote; ‘just escape death now. Ko si Iku lojuwa atike lakun! Glory be to God almighty for saving my life. I will not die but to live and declare the work of God. Thank you Jesus’.

Watch below;

