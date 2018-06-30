Entertainment, Gossip

“We are just a bunch of jokers” – Rapper, Lnyxxx slams Nigerians calling for prayers over National tragedies.

Nigerian rapper, Lynxxx is quite upset with the Nigerians that have been calling for prayers over the recent National tragedies, particularly the Otedola bridge fire disaster.

Over the past few weeks, there have been tragic stories all over the country that has set people into weariness as they wonder if there’s any hope for the country at all.

In light of these tragic events, some Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to push the hashtag, #prayforNigeria – that seems to be the only action these folks are taking and rapper, Lynxxx is vexed about this.

Ranting via his Instastories, Lynxxx says many Nigerians are jokers who limit God’s intervention because we are just too daft to help ourselves.

Read what he wrote below,

Lnyxxx slams Nigerians

Lnyxxx slams Nigerians

