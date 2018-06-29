Entertainment, Gossip, News

“We don’t encourage violence; we don’t accept it, support it, or condone it” – Miyetti Allah Chairman

MACBAN’s chairman in the north-central zone, Danladi Ciroma, had earlier stated that the attacks in Jos is a form of retaliation for the surge in cattle rustling in the state.

He accused indigenous Berom youths of stealing cows from herdsmen, with about 300 cows lost to cattle rustling in the last few weeks.

However, Ciroma’s statement generated a lot of criticism from Nigerians who have largely blamed the association of enabling the killings of innocent people without facing any consequences from security agencies.

Ciroma has however come forward to adjust his statement.

He said: “We have never claimed responsibility and will never claim responsibility because the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association is a non-violent, peaceful association.

“We don’t encourage violence; we don’t accept it, support it, or condone it in any way and by whosoever.

“We don’t like violence. “Whoever is speaking on behalf of this association that’s not the national president, my humble self, the national secretary, or the national PRO, is on his own.

“He’s not speaking for the association; he’s speaking on behalf of his humble self, not the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Yung6ix Gets A Huge Tattoo In Solidarity With Manchester United

‘Good Samaritan’ Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong says she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house

This man used Fufu as a Birthday Cake (Photos)

Militants threaten to blow up properties belonging to Senators for cutting back funds from the 2018 National Budget

“Dear Nigerians, if prayers fixes countries, your country will be a world power”

Nigeria lost to Argentina through Victor Moses’ wing – Kenneth Omeruo

FG to begin transfer of $322m Abacha Loot to poor Nigerians in July (See Details)

Kwam 1 De Ultimate visits Aso Rock, throws support behind President Buhari for Second Term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *