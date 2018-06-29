Webkraft Academy Organizes the First Ever Global Digital Marketing Summit E-conference In Nigeria To Train & Empower SMEs, Entrepreneurs, Women & Youths

With the rapid shift to digital media and booming tech space in Nigeria and globally, recent reports published by the Mckinsey Global Institute estimates that robots could replace 800 million jobs by 2030, while the World Economic Forum suggests a “skills revolution” could open up a raft of new opportunities – Being digitally empowered with the right skills in today’s world & business environment should no longer be an option but a compulsory necessity.

In contribution to the vision of the NITDA currently championed by the ever-supportive Director General – Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim , Webkraft Academy will be hosting the first Global Digital Summit E-conference to be held in Lagos – Nigeria.

Venue: 32B, Ologun Agbaje Street off Adeola Odeku Victoria Island, Lagos

Date: Wednesday 11th – July 2018 to Friday 13th July 2018

Attendance: Free

The Global Digital Marketing Summit is an e-conference dedicated to Global Digital Marketing enthusiasts and professionals alike. The summit acts as a bridge bringing global Digital Marketing experts and the industry closer and in synergy, sharing their insights and knowledge. The event will feature latest trends in the ever-expanding field of Digital Marketing, focusing on imparting practical and to the point take-outs which can be promptly utilized in the world of business. Global speakers from Hubspot, Canon USA, SEMRush, Mozilla, HP amongst several others will be sharing:

the latest marketing tools and trends,

what works and doesn’t in today’s digital space

logical insights on predictive analytics

brand innovation & social media transformation

e-mail evolution & internet marketing

big data & intelligent content marketing

e-commerce & advanced growth hacking and many more topics across the digital marketing space

To book your reservations, please visit http://gdms.webkraftacademy.com to register. In the event where you might not be able to attend the e-conference in Victoria Island, there is an online paid version you can access via http://bit.ly/GDMSAfricaLive.

For sponsorships, exhibitions, showcase, presentations or other inquiries, please call 07039790407, 09091061545 or e-mail [email protected]

At the end of the 3-days event, a business mixer is scheduled to take place at Eko hotels & suites afterwards where participants can further network and connect.