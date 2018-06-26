‘What is in this life’ says LASU Undergraduate who jumped into Lagoon

An undergraduate of the Lagos state University, Gabriel Kingsley reportedly jumped into the lagoon from the Falomo Bridge in a bid to end his life.

Gabriel, who plunged himself into the lagoon around 11 am on Monday, was promptly rescued by members of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) but was reportedly taken to the Falomo police station afterwards.

Although no one knows yet why he attempted to kill himself but the young lad when rescued asked to be left to die, saying;

“Leave me alone let me die,” he said as he was being rescued.

“What is in this life?” he asked, crying.

According to the general manager, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, jumping into the lagoon has becoming a reoccurring incidence on Lagos waterways.