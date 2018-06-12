Entertainment, Gossip, News

“What MKO Abiola was doing before the June 12 election was annulled” – Daughter reveals.

Hafsat, the daughter of the late Chief Moshood Abiola, on Tuesday shared that the late winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election was already rehearsing how to deliver his inauguration speech as the President before the election was annulled.

Hafsat shared this in her vote of thanks at a ceremony where her late father was formally honoured as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

In an emotion-laden voice, she said her late mother told her how Abiola was standing before a mirror to rehearse his inauguration speech.

“Because MKO Abiola was a stammerer, I was told he never went beyond ‘Fellow Nigerians’ in the speech,” she said.

Hafsat, while accepting Buhari’s apology on behalf of the family, also apologized to the President for anything Abiola could have done or said to hurt him.

The first son of the deceased politician, Kola, later led other members of the family to thank Buhari and accept his apology.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Femi Otedola Surprises Daughter With Brand New Range Rover Evogue As An Early Graduation Gift

Jada Pinkett-Smith tells her daughter she was once giving herself “five orgasms a day” and how it was her grandmother who taught her

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky kiss on the lips at Tonto’s birthday get together (Photo)

BBNaija’s BamBam defines sexy in kinky swimwear photos

Old woman constantly reminds a particular young lady that she’s beautiful; her reason is really emotional

6 ways Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote spends his billions

Young Nigerian hair seller shows off the money she made from her piggy bank after 10 months of saving

Ekiti Governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, spotted frying Akara as he campaigns for votes. (Photos)

The First Official Tour Of Duke Harry And Duchess Meghan Of Sussex Has Been Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *