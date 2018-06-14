What We Discussed With Buhari – Okorocha Speaks On APC Governors’ Aso Rock Meeting

File photo: President Buhari with APC Governors

Governors of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday night, held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a meeting which began at about 9:10 p.m. last edfor about one hour and half.

While speaking to correspondents after the meeting, Governor Rochas Okorocha gave details of what governors elected under the platform of the party discussed with the president.

According to PREMIUM Times, the Imo State governor who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said it was a tradition in the party for the governors to visit the president “to review issues as it affects our party.”

He said the chairman of APC’s forthcoming national convention, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, briefed Buhari on the arrangements so far regarding the convention.

“We also looked at the way forward because we are coming to the heat of politics , so we just must be prepared for any political issues coming up,” Okorocha said.

He also said all the APC governors are now “more united than ever” and are ready for the 2019 elections. “We are sure people will be proud of APC’s outcome,” he said.

Speaking further, Okorocha said they commended Mr Buhari on his recent outing on the issue of June 12 as democracy day and the honour done to late Moshood Abiola. “We saw this as opening new page on relationships,” he said.

On the apparent crisis within the APC, Okorocha said the APC is not in crisis, adding that there are only minor disagreements which are normal in any political party. “Even in a family there are disagreements. A party without disagreements is not a party,” he said.

