Entertainment, Gossip

“When I slide in a girl’s DM, I do it with respect” – Don Jazzy

Music mogul and head of MAVINs record, Don Jazzy is certainly one of people’s favourite celebrities on social media – his wittiness and funny character online is obviously what has people loving him.

It’s a popular social media culture that guys slide into the Direct Messages of ladies that they’re interested in – how they go about this is their problem – but Don Jazzy has said that he does his with respect.

According to him, ‘when i slide in a girls dm, my brother I enter with respect o, cos trust me when I say your father’s boss is in there already, presidents, ballers with 14inches all lined up waiting’.

Lol..

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal shares photo of the house he just built for his mum

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, they follow each other back on Instagram

President Buhari breaks down in tears over Azare market fire in Bauchi

Nkechi Blessing flaunts her newly acquired Toyota Venza (Photos)

Interesting photo of a Catholic priest and his Muslim mother goes viral

Peter Psquare Surprises His Wife With A Range Rover SUV

XXXTentacion’s Murder: 22-year-old tattoo artist arrested

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, as they follow each other back on IG

“Baby girl for life” – Ceec Says As She Shares Major Throwback Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *