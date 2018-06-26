While governors danced at Eagle Square, lives were being wasted – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the massacre perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in Plateau state which saw the loss of over 86 lives and 50 houses.

The massacre took place in Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Shehu Sani who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District pointed out how the political class were busy dancing and singing at the Eagles Square while innocent lives were being slaughtered in Plateau state.

“While governors danced and sang at Eagle Square, the lives of the governed were being wasted.

“In Nigeria today, the life of the poor is cheaper than peanuts and Gala. We have become a nation in perpetual mourning and funeral service.

“Enough blood has been spilled in Nigeria to touch the conscience of people in power, if at all humanity matters.

“Until the ruling political elite raise the value of the lives of the underprivileged to equal that of the powerful and privileged, the systemic wastage of the lives of the poor will remain unabated.

“The nation has lost its sense of outrage and we are tragically spreading red carpets and beating the drums of praises to leaders who woefully failed in their responsibilities,” the lawmaker said.

Leave a Comment…

comments