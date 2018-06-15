Sports, Trending

White family including their dog, rock Super Eagles Jersey for Family Portrait

 

The Super Eagles jersey definitely has to be one of the best to be seen in the Russia 2018 World cup. No wonder it was quickly sold out within 3 minutes of its release by Nike.

Nigerians and people from other countries couldn’t wait to get their hands on one of the jerseys and the result is the photo above. The white family rocked their jerseys in their 2018 family portrait, which has since gone viral.

The Super Eagles World Cup jersey was first voted the best of the lot after influential UK-based Mirror and more recently, GQ Magazine.


You may also like

Shocking moment side chic appears in church in bridal gown to demand her own ring(video)

World Cup: Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia

World Cup: GQ ranks Super Eagles’ Jersey Best Kit

Instagram Is No Longer Alerting People When You Screenshot Their Stories

Breaking: Evans’ Lawyer Withdraws From Kidnap Trial

World Cup: Uruguay Score Late Goal To Beat Egypt

‘Forgive and Embrace Peace’ – Buhari to Nigerians on Sallah

I’ll put you in a small monkey cage with a big horny chimpanzee – FFK to Oshiomole

Herdsmen kill 230 farmers in Nasarawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *