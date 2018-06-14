Why Buhari Deserves A Second Term – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has opined why President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Buhari should be re-elected because he has kept his key campaign promises to Nigerians.

Delivering his address at the official conferment ceremony of the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late MKO Abiola on Tuesday, the APC chieftain said the president should be given another chance to do more.

“Farewell to poverty, it’s not a question of a second term – you deserve it. We’re going to work for it, no annulment of it, we are going to win with you,” Tinubu said while describing the president’s bid for re-election as a struggle to expel poverty not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

“It’s the struggle of Africa to banish poverty. You are investing in education; which is the greatest weapon against poverty, you’re feeding our children, we are no longer paying for darkness and we are able to feed ourselves, not importing toothpicks anymore, thank you Mr President,” he added.

On the honour given to Abiola, the former Lagos State Governor said regardless of what people say, the President should remain rest assured that he made a good move and always has his support.

“You made a promise that you will be committed to transparency, rule of law and bring about compliance with the constitutional democracy, you’ve done it now.

“Yes, the authors, writers, columnists will come up with all sorts of analysis about why you did it, yes you did it.

“The creed of the campaign of the man whom you honoured principally, was hope.

“Thank you for bringing hope back to Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

