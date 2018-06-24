Why I regret being an actress- Mimi Orjiekwe

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe has said she would have been a better person if she was working in the oil and gas sector.

While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Orjiekwe said;

“I still have a lot to do as an actor and woman, though I am enjoying my life. If I had known better, I would have probably pursued a career in the oil and gas sector. I love acting but there is no money in it as much as in the oil sector. I have a lot of expenses; I have a baby, do charity, like to look good and have a family to support. For you to be able to do all these, you need to make a lot of money. Unfortunately, acting cannot give you much money.”

She also insisted that she was not in competition with anyone , saying;

“I am just myself. If you are successful today, I wish you the best but life is not all about competition. I only do things I love to do and it has helped me grow as an actress and individual.”