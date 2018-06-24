Entertainment, Viral

Why I regret being an actress- Mimi Orjiekwe

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe has said she would have been a better person if she was working in the oil and gas sector.

While speaking with Sunday Scoop, Orjiekwe said;

“I still have a lot to do as an actor and woman, though I am enjoying my life. If I had known better, I would have probably pursued a career in the oil and gas sector. I love acting but there is no money in it as much as in the oil sector. I have a lot of expenses; I have a baby, do charity, like to look good and have a family to support. For you to be able to do all these, you need to make a lot of money. Unfortunately, acting cannot give you much money.”

She also insisted that she was not in competition with anyone , saying;

“I am just myself. If you are successful today, I wish you the best but life is not all about competition. I only do things I love to do and it has helped me grow as an actress and individual.”


Tags

You may also like

Mercy Johnson-Okojie buries her mother (photos)

Ramsey Noah The Face Of Blue Band Margarine At Age 8 (Throwback Photo)

Peter Okoye reveals why he bought a Range Rover for his wife

Diamond Platnum’s Ex, Zari Hassan Flaunts Her Diamonds To Shade His 2nd Babymama

Jay Jay Okocha’s Daughter Flaunts Her Sultry Shape In New Pictures

“If women are truly supporting women, there won’t be an Epidemic of Sidechicks” – Relationship expert, Joro Olomofin

“Why I bought a Range Rover for my wife” – Peter Okoye (Video)

Game of Thrones actors, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot in Scotland

Actor Jim Iyke proves he’s the king of savages as he replies a non-fan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *