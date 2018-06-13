Why North Korea’s Leader, Kim Jong Un Brought His Own Toilet To Summit With Trump

Kim finally meets with Trump

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has brought with him his own portable toilet to Singapore ahead of the Tuesday summit with U.S. president Donald Trump, according to CBS News report.

South Korean news agency, The Chosunilbo reported that when Kim arrived in Singapore on an Air China Boeing 747 and was accompanied by an IL-76 transport plane carrying food, “his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet.”

Accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, that’s par for the course.

“Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post.

The reason? They are protecting against a literal info dump.

“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Lee Yun-keol explained.

Similar travel considerations are reportedly made whenever the North Korean leader conducts on-site inspections of military bases and state-run factories across the country.

In fact, according to the South Korean news agency Daily NK, there is a customised bathroom built into Kim’s convoy of vehicles at all times.

“The restrooms are not only in Kim Jong Un’s personal train but whatever small or midsize cars he is traveling with and even in special vehicles that are designed for mountainous terrain or snow,” a source in South Pyongan Province

familiar with Kim’s Escort Command told the DailyNK in 2015. “There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.”

So, in this respect at least, it seems this historic summit is no different than Kim’s other excursions.

He simply always uses a personal, highly guarded toilet in “loo” of public facilities.

