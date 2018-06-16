Lifestyle, Trending

Win a Customized Nigerian Jersey and lots FreshYo this World Cup Season

The biggest sporting event is here, what better way than to celebrate it with your favourite yoghurt? FreshYo has got something exciting planned for you this World Cup.

Have you got a football player who is your favourite? Then all you need to do is make a video recreating his goal celebration dancehere and you could be proud owner of a customized Nigerian Jersey and upto 9 cartons of FreshYo on-the-go pack.

Don’t be left out start uploading your videos now!

What’s more? Every game day for Nigeria, there will trivia questions on Instagram every hour for 5 hours leading up to the hour of the game, 16th, 22nd, and 26th. Simply answer the questions correctly for a chance to win a customized Nigerian Jersey. #FreshYoGoalCelebration

Terms and conditions apply.

Follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more details @blueboatfreshyo


