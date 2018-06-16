Wizkid and Naomi Campbell jet out to Milan for a show (Photos)

Wizkid & Naomi Campbell are seen in the pictures below as they were about hopping on a private jet to Milan for a show yesterday.

They both shared photos posing by the private jet on their Instagram pages.

Wizkid and Naomi appear to be new best friends after she attended his sold out AfroRepublik festival in London.

The supermodel Naomi Campbell is dating British-Nigerian musician Skepta who is an associate of Wizkid.

Skepta is 15 years younger than the fashion icon.

There had been rumour about their relationship, but Naomi, 47, confirmed it via an Instagram post on Thursday, when she shared a GQ cover featuring her and her beau cuddled close while wearing nothing but jewelry.

Skepta is the first man Naomi has been linked to since Egyptian millionaire Louis C. Camilleri in July 2017, the Mail Online reported.

Born Joseph Junior Adenuga on September 19, 1982, Skepta is an English rapper, songwriter and producer. Although he was born in North London, his parents are Nigerian immigrants.

