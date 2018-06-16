Entertainment, Gossip

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell jet out to Milan for a show (Photos)

Wizkid & Naomi Campbell are seen in the pictures below as they were about hopping on a private jet to Milan for a show yesterday.

They both shared photos posing by the private jet on their Instagram pages.

Wizkid and Naomi appear to be new best friends after she attended his sold out AfroRepublik festival in London.

The supermodel Naomi Campbell is dating British-Nigerian musician Skepta who is an associate of Wizkid.

Skepta is 15 years younger than the fashion icon.

There had been rumour about their relationship, but Naomi, 47, confirmed it via an Instagram post on Thursday, when she shared a GQ cover featuring her and her beau cuddled close while wearing nothing but jewelry.

Skepta is the first man Naomi has been linked to since Egyptian millionaire Louis C. Camilleri in July 2017, the Mail Online reported.

Born Joseph Junior Adenuga on September 19, 1982, Skepta is an English rapper, songwriter and producer. Although he was born in North London, his parents are Nigerian immigrants.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

#WorldCup2018: Argentina and Iceland draw as Messi loses penalty

Mikel Obi leads Super Eagles players for team walk ahead of world cup match (Photos)

Wizkid Struts Dolce & Gabbana Runway in Milan: Watch

Arsenal star Aubameyang shows off his swag as he poses in Super Eagles kit (Photos)

Music: Naija Issagoal Remix — Naira Marley, Falz, Olamide, Simi, Lil Kesh and Slimcase

“I met my husband through Yahoo Yahoo” – Lady who is married to a 90-year-old white man reveals how she met him.

2018 World Cup: Egypt vs Uruguay: Why Salah didn’t play – Egypt’s coach, Hector Cuper.

Many Nigerians that fled the country for greener pastures are now trying to come back — President Buhari

Music: Chinko Ekun – Yaso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *