Wizkid and Tiwa Savage allegedly share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

The rumours of the romance between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage continues as a new video has emerged on the internet which allegedly shows the pair sharing a passionate kiss.

The video which is currently  going viral appears to show super star singer, Wizkid passionately kissing his bestie, Tiwa Savage in a club in Ghana.

The two singers have been showing some signs that they are actually dating but Nigerians are not yet sure as we never get to see them show it on stage.

Now a proof of their romantic relationship has just showed up as Wizkid is seen ‘kissing’ the Mavin queen on Sunday in Club goer, Ghana.

Watch video below:

