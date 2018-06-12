Entertainment

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

The rumors about the romance between two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage continue to heat up as a new video has emerged on the internet which allegedly shows the pair sharing a passionate kiss.

The video which is currently going viral appears to show super star singer, Wizkid passionately kissing his bestie, Tiwa Savage in a club in Ghana.

The two singers have been showing some signs that they are actually dating but Nigerians are not yet sure as we never get to see them show it on stage.

Now a proof of their romantic relationship has just showed up as Wizkid is seen kissing the Mavin queen on Sunday in Club goer, Ghana.

What a romantic moment.

Watch video below;

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage kissing on Sunday in Ghana – Club goer

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

-Instablog


